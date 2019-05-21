Leon Edwards Says Jorge Masvidal Turned Down UFC Bout Against Him

Leon Edwards claims that Jorge Masvidal was offered a bout against him, but turned it down.

Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a backstage incident following UFC London. During an interview, Edwards and Masvidal exchanged words. Masvidal approached Edwards and landed some punches. Edwards was cut as a result.

Edwards Claims Masvidal Turned Down Bout

With the bad blood brewing, many anticipated the UFC to capitalize. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN show, Edwards said the promotion tried to no avail (via MMAMania.com):

“From what I have heard, they offered him the fight and he turned it down. Clearly the man don’t want this smoke. So it is what it is. I was ready to go straight away in June. They offered him the fight and he turned it down. Now, here we are. I am looking for another top five [welterweight] and go from there.”

Edwards’ next opponent hasn’t been determined. He recently threw his name in the hat as a potential replacement opponent for Robbie Lawler. Earlier today, it was revealed that Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos is being moved to the UFC Minneapolis card and that Lawler is no longer scheduled for the event.