Leon Edwards: ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal Has Every Excuse In The Book

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal is looking for every way possible to avoid a grudge match with him.

The story behind Edwards and Masvidal is well-documented. Edwards and Masvidal competed in separate bouts at UFC London back in March. “Rocky” defeated Gunnar Nelson, while “Gamebred” knocked out Darren Till. Backstage, Edwards and Masvidal exchanged words and approached each other. Masvidal landed a few punches, cutting Edwards in the process before security stepped in.

Edwards Says Masvidal Keeps Running Off

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast, Edwards said that Masvidal is trying to avoid a fight with him.

“He’s making every excuse in the book. Every time I ask for the fight he’s got another excuse — it’s always, ‘No,’ because of something. He’s a journeyman of the game. He’s [on a run of] 2-2 in his last four fights. I see him as a journeyman, he’s had two lucky wins. He’s going around demanding things like he’s done something. Why won’t he prove to everyone that he’s one of the best fighters in the world? He’s talking like a gangster, so stop running off, stop making excuses and let’s make this fight happen.”

Edwards is coming off a one-sided performance against Rafael dos Anjos this past Saturday night (July 20). “Rocky” took home a unanimous decision victory. It’s the eighth win in a row for Edwards.