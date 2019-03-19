Leon Edwards Responds To Jorge Masvidal’s Explanation For Hitting Him

Leon Edwards has offered a response to Jorge Masvidal’s explanation for punching him backstage at UFC London.

Both Edwards and Masvidal were featured on the UFC London card this past Saturday (March 16). Edwards earned a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson, while Masvidal knocked Darren Till out cold in the main event. During Masvidal’s interview with Laura Sanko, he exchanged words with Edwards. This led to “Gamebred” peppering “Rocky” with punches before security stepped in.

Leon Edwards Sounds Off On Incident With Jorge Masvidal

Edwards appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast. “Rocky” gave his version of what transpired and responded to Masvidal’s explanation:

“Masvidal’s a rat…I don’t know what f*ckin’ happened. He was doing media, I was doing media, we both locked eyes together. I think I said, ‘We’ll go in July,’ or something like that and he said, ‘Maybe July, or maybe not,’ and blah, blah, blah. So he started walking over…I’m walking over. He says in that f*ckin’ video that I walked over with my hands up…if I walked over with my hands up I wouldn’t have got touched…he wouldn’t have thrown no shots. I walked over and he tried to cheap shot me, that’s it really. He threw a few cheap shots and then he ran behind security. All the security surrounded us and that was it. He’s making out like he’s some kind of bad boy. I don’t understand, how can you find respect in cheap-shotting somebody and running behind security?”

Edwards went on to say that he will fight Masvidal wherever he sees him. He claimed that the two can’t be in the same arena or hotel, otherwise he’s going to “f*ck this man up.”

Do you think the UFC should take some extra measures to ensure nothing happens between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal beyond UFC London?