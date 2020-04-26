Leon Edwards On Colby Covington: ‘I Would Love To Shut Him Up’

Leon Edwards wants to get his hands on Colby Covington.

Covington has drawn the ire of many fighters. Of course, that includes those in his own division, welterweight. Edwards, who has emerged as a top-ranked 170-pounder, can be added to the list of athletes who would like to share the Octagon with “Chaos.”

Leon Edwards Wants To Shut Colby Covington Up

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Edwards said he’d love the opportunity to meet Covington inside the Octagon.

“I would love to shut him up,” Edwards said of Covington. “I’ve never liked the guy.

“I feel it’s a great match-up. He’s like Usman but less powerful. He’s a pace fighter. He has the cardio, he wants to keep the pace up and break you that way. I think if you don’t let him push you back, he’s quite easy to beat. Technically, he’s just a standard fighter.

“I’m looking for a title shot. If I have to do one more before the title shot, then Colby or Woodley would be perfect.”

Covington last competed back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. In a highly contested battle, Covington was stopped in the fifth round via TKO.

As for Edwards, he was scheduled to take on former UFC 170-pound king Tyron Woodley at UFC London back in March. The event ended up being postponed due to fears of the coronavirus.

The UFC plans on making its return to holding events on May 9. The promotion will also hold two more events that same month. Time will tell when Edwards will be back in action but UFC president Dana White plans to get “Fight Island” running in June for international fighters.