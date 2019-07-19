Leon Edwards On Jorge Masvidal: ‘His Day Will Come’

If you thought the bad blood between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal dissolved, think again.

The incident back in March between Edwards and Masvidal is well-documented. The two exchanged words while Masvidal was being interviewed post-UFC London. Both welterweights approached each other and “Gamebred” landed punches on “Rocky,” cutting him in the process.

Edwards Hasn’t Forgotten About Masvidal Incident

Edwards is shooting for the top of the UFC welterweight ladder. With that said, he also wants a piece of Masvidal as he told reporters during a media day session (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My aim is to be world champion,” Edwards said. “I’m not chasing Masvidal. Like I said that fight will happen either next or after the title shot. That fight will happen down the line. My aim right now, my focus is to beat ‘RDA’ (on) Saturday night and then get to the rematch with Usman. But the Masvidal fight will happen. Masvidal is a (expletive), and he did what he did, but his day will come. We’ll prove to the world he’s this ‘gangster’ he thinks that he is. We’ll prove to the world he’s a ‘gangster.’”

“Rocky” will collide with Rafael dos Anjos tomorrow night (July 20). Their bout will headline UFC San Antonio inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event.