Leon Edwards on Tyron Woodley: “His Music is Sh*t”

Leon Edwards does not believe Tyron Woodley has a promising music career awaiting him after MMA.

Leon Edwards will be taking on Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN+ 29 on March 14 from the O2 as the event’s headliner, in what will be Woodley’s first fight since losing the welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman last March at UFC 235. Woodley has been keeping himself busy since losing the championship, continuing to produce music, including his single “Money and The Love” released last August. Leon Edwards poked fun at Woodley’s music acumen in an Instagram post, sarcastically stating that Woodley could explore music full time after losing to him in March. Woodley was unamused (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“He blocked me on Instagram!” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “He went in my DMs and called me names and said he’d knock me out and (expletive). Then he blocked me! For me, it’s all banter. I’m having fun with it. It’s weird, right? You talk about his fighting career, and he doesn’t get angry. But you talk about his rap music, he goes mad! But his music is shit, right? He’s not a very good rapper. It’s funny.”

Leon Edwards is considering provoking Tyron Woodley further with the ultimate trolljob just moments before being locked in a cage with him by coming out to one of Woodley’s rap songs.

“I’m thinking about it,” Edwards said of the idea. “If I do it, I’ll probably mix it in with another song, so it’ll probably start with his song, then put my one on. I don’t think I can listen to that all the way to the octagon – his music is crap. I’ll probably put some headphones on if I do it, but it’d be funny if I did do it.”

UFC on ESPN+ 29 takes place March 14, 2020 from the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the second time Leon Edwards has headlined a UFC event.

What do you think of Leon Edward’s comments about Tyron Woodley and his music?