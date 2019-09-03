Leon Edwards Open To Tyron Woodley Fight

Leon Edwards has had his eyes set on Jorge Masvidal since their backstage altercation at UFC London in March. Yet, “Gamebred” went onto fight Ben Askren while the Englishman fought Rafael dos Anjos.

Now, however, Edwards still wants that fight even though Masvidal and Nate Diaz have been calling each other out.

“Obviously, I want the fight. Now it’s up to him and his fat manager,” Edwards said to MMA Fighting. “I am willing to fight in November. I will co-main event [Kamaru] Usman-[Colby] Covington and whoever wins gets a title shot.

“Even though I feel I deserve a title shot right now, I will put my eight-fight win streak against his two-fight win streak just to prove my case that I’m the best fighter in the world plus I get to smack his head off so that’s just a win-win for me.”

However, if he does not get the fight against Masvidal, Leon Edwards is open to another fight and that is Tyron Woodley. But, in order for him to get that fight, he needs to be paid and guaranteed a title shot with a win.

“If it’s guaranteed a title shot next then probably,” Edwards said when asked about potentially facing Woodley. “Like I said, I want that Masvidal fight. That’s the biggest fight to make. I feel like me and Woodley, we’ve got no animosity, there’s nothing there other than a chance to beat a former world champion.

“I feel Masvidal is the fight to make and that’s the one I’m pushing for. But if they come with Woodley with good money, I’ll do it as well. Pay me and I’ll show up.”