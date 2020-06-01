Leon Edwards Reacts To Tyron Woodley’s Loss To Gilbert Burns

Leon Edwards has given his take on Tyron Woodley’s one-sided loss to Gilbert Burns.

Last night (May 30), Woodley shared the Octagon with Burns. The bout served as the main event of UFC on ESPN 9. Woodley was hoping to bounce back from his March 2019 welterweight title loss, while Burns hoped to extend his winning streak to six. In the end, it was Burns who turned in a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Edwards Talks Woodley’s Loss To Burns

Edwards hopped on his Twitter account to throw salt on the wounds after Woodley’s defeat.

Woodley talks to much should focus on fighting not talking.@USMAN84kg I’m ready when you are 👊🏿@ufc @espn I’m ready to go, airports are open in the uk. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) May 31, 2020

Edwards was set to meet Woodley back in March. The bout never materialized as Edwards dealt with travel issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC London card, which would’ve been headlined by Woodley vs. Edwards, ended up being canceled. With Woodley’s recent loss, it’ll be interesting to see if the UFC has any interest in trying to rebook the matchup.

If Edwards can travel, there’s an argument to be made for him to be the number one contender for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold. “Rocky” is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since Dec. 2015. That was a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Usman.

For Woodley, it’s back to the drawing board. Many are questioning whether or not the 38-year-old can hang with elite-level MMA welterweights anymore. Whether you think age is catching up to Woodley or if he simply struggled with the fighting styles of Usman and Burns, his last two performances haven’t been ideal.

