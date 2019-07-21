Leon Edwards Releases Statement Following UFC San Antonio Win

Leon Edwards just had the biggest win of his career. There, in the main event of UFC San Antonio, he beat Rafael dos Anjos by decision, where it will put him into the top-five of the division.

Following the huge win, he took to social media to release a statement to his fans.

Thank you San Antonio! Keep doubting me and I will continue to show you my level. Respect to RDA he’s a legend of this sport. We came saw and conquered 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 #pathtochampionship #strapseason pic.twitter.com/xwRiVyqJum — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 21, 2019

“Thank you San Antonio! Keep doubting me and I will continue to show you my level,” he wrote. “Respect to RDA he’s a legend of this sport. We came saw and conquered. #pathtochampionship #strapseason”

Edwards is now on an eight-fight winning streak with wins over dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson among others. His last loss came at the hands of now champion, Kamaru Usman, where he believes he could be fighting for the title next. But, the Englishman called out Jorge Masvidal after the fight, as of course, they have had a rivalry since the “three-piece and a soda” incident.

Regardless, it was the biggest win of Leon Edwards career last night, and he has officially put his name into the hat of someone worthy of a title shot. Whether or not he gets it is to be seen, but the Englishman could very well be just one win away from doing so.