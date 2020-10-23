Leon Edwards Responds To Being Removed From Rankings, Calls Out Chimaev

Leon Edwards was officially removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity yesterday. He had been ranked #3 in the welterweight division. Edwards hasn’t fought since July of 2019. He is also on an 8-fight winning streak dating back to a late-2015 decision loss to Kamaru Usman.

Edwards took to Twitter to comment on his removal from the UFC rankings:

“I’m still in the rankings. Fuck all the inactivity, the only reason I havent fought is because all these so called top guys turned me down. Khamzat want to fight then?”

It has also come out recently that Edwards has turned down several fights recently. According to a Twitter thread from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Edwards turned down fights with Usman, Colby Covington, Geoff Neal, and Khamzat Chimaev after his scheduled fight with Tyron Woodley in March was canceled due to the pandemic.

“After the Woodley fight fell through in March, the next offer came on short notice to fight Usman in July, then Covington when Woodley fight was iffy, then Geoff Neal and then Khamzat Chimaev on 12/19. Edwards didn’t agree to those fights,” Tweeted Helwani.

He continued to say that Edwards was removed from the rankings after turning down a fight with Chimaev.

Chimaev then responded to Edwards calling him out on Twitter.