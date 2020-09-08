Leon Edwards Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Criticism

Leon Edwards doesn’t agree with Chael Sonnnen’s criticism.

Sonnen recently came out and said Edwards does everything right inside the Octagon but doesn’t do anything right outside the cage.

“You want to have a title fight or a big fight, the first thing you have to be is interesting,” Sonnen said on Ariel and the Bad Guy. “Both of those guys are great fighters, but they don’t bring any interest to the table. Leon Edwards coming out and calling for a fight that anybody that has the sense knows he isn’t going to get not only wastes a media opportunity, but it makes him look like he doesn’t have power in this sport. The worst thing you can be in this sport is powerless. The absolute worse thing you can do is call for a shot, in front of SportsCenter, and not get it.”

For Leon Edwards, he says he can’t fake being a MAGA fan like Colby Covington and believes his fighting should be enough.

“It’s never about the skills, right? It’s always about [that] I need to basically be a clown,” Edwards said to Submission Radio (h/t BJPENN.com). “It’s not me. I can’t like put on a MAGA hat and pretend. I know what he’s saying, [that] I need to do more for promotion-wise, cause it’s the entertainment business at the end of the day. So, I do understand where he’s coming from. But that was Chael. He talks his way into big opportunities back in the day, fought Anderson Silva and things like that. So, it is what it is. Like he said, I didn’t take much from it. I hear what he said and it is what it is.”