Leon Edwards Says He Has Been Offered Co-Main Event Against Tyron Woodley On Jan. 18

Leon Edwards is looking for a big fight, and it appears he has gotten just that.

The Englishman was speaking to Severe MMA where he revealed he has been offered a fight with Tyron Woodley as the co-main event on Jan. 18. Of course, that date is expected to be the return of Conor McGregor.

“If they give me Woodley, the talk is that it would be in America. They said to me this week that they offered Tyron Woodley the fight for January…the same date as Conor…the same card as Conor in January. They offered us that fight for the co-main, I said, ‘Yeah,’ and whatever, so [we’ll wait and see],” said Edwards.

Although this would be a great fight for Leon Edwards, it is not the first fight he wanted. He says he offered to be the backup fighter for Jorge Masvidal-Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington, but his services were not needed.

“When the fight got made, when Diaz vs. Masvidal [was made], I offered the UFC that I would stay ready just in case anything like this happened,” Edwards said.

“[UFC] said that, ‘No, it should be fine, you don’t need to.’ I kind of put all my focus into December, so I asked them again in case someone from Colby or Usman fell out, but they said no again this week. So, I’m aiming towards early next year probably. Woodley would be a good fight. Let’s just see how these next two fights pan out – Masvidal and Diaz, Usman and Colby – let’s see how they play out and then I want the number one spot, if not the title shot.”

Whether or not Tyron Woodley will accept the fight is unknown at this time.