Leon Edwards Says He’ll Put Cowboy Away

Leon Edwards (15-3) is on a five-fight win streak with the UFC and he looks to continue the trend when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (33-10) this weekend at UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore. Cerrone is an established name in the UFC and even though he is coming off of a win over Yancy Medeiros from last February, Edwards believes Cerrone may be past his prime for the sport.

During a media event, Edwards told Yahoo Sports that he is confident he can finish the well-known welterweight.

“I feel I’m better than him. He’s what 35-36 I think I’ll put him away. ” -Leon Edwards

"I'm better than the kid, I have better striking and grappling. I will put him away." @ufc welterweight @Leon_edwardsmma confident ahead of showdown with @Cowboycerrone at #UFCSingapore | 📽@jade001 pic.twitter.com/EoWbPYGhqi — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) June 20, 2018

Edwards seems to be citing Cerrone’s age difference having something to do with the three losses in a row he suffered before he came back with a win over Medeiros. It is not the first time either Edwards has hinted at a new generation of fighters on the rise. The losses were to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till. When Till beat Cerrone it catapulted him into main event status for his fight with Steven Thompson in Liverpool. Even though he had issues making weight and the win did not go without controversy, the loss to Till seems to be what has Cerrone fighting Edwards on an early Fight Pass, Saturday morning card in Singapore.

Perhaps Edwards believes Cerrone is the pathway to the upper ranks in the UFC and he can follow in Till’s footsteps but the fight will have to happen first before counting out Cerrone. One thing fans know about “Cowboy” is that win or lose, fighting is fun for him and he is usually looking to get a fight going especially when he comes off of a loss. It should be noted that nearly half of Cerrone’s wins come by way of submission even though his striking seems to be what makes the highlight reels. Edwards has never been submitted or knocked out and Cerrone is certainly carrying the resume that could hand him his first loss via a finish.

Who do you think wins the main event this Saturday?