Leon Edwards Says He’s ‘Not Impressed’ By Kamaru Usman, Confident He’d Beat Him

Leon Edwards was not impressed by Kamaru Usman’s TKO win over Colby Covington.

Edwards believes it was a close fight but he says watching it gave him confidence that he would beat both of them.

“I thought it was a good fight. It was probably 50/50 leading into the fifth. Both men came out and did what they needed to do,” Edwards said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, (via BJPENN.com). “But I think being there and watching the fight, it gave me more confidence knowing that in 2020, I will be the world champion. I will beat both of the guys. I just know I’ve improved so much over the years. From being there and seeing it, I know I will defeat both of them.”

Although Usman beat Edwards years ago, the Englishman says he has evolved a ton while the welterweight champion has not. And, he believes his striking would be the difference-maker.

“Not really. It was a striking match and it was basically two wrestlers in a boxing match,” he explained. “It’s hard to be impressed by two wrestlers in a boxing match. I feel I have every tool in the box to go out there and defeat these guys.”

Whether or not Leon Edwards gets the next title shot is to be seen as Jorge Masvidal may very well be next in line.