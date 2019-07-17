Leon Edwards Says Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Deserve Title Shot

Jorge Masvidal’s manager sent out a tweet yesterday saying he would only be fighting for the welterweight title next or Conor McGregor. And, Dana White came out and said the Masvidal/McGregor fight will not happen.

But, according to welterweight contender, Leon Edwards, he says Masvidal doesn’t deserve a title shot, especially after beating Ben Askren.

“I never held Askren in high regard anyway,” Edwards said (via MMA Fighting). “He just shouted his mouth off the get to where he’s at. He’s an amateur on the feet, I’ve watched him hit pads and it’s weird; even his shots are slow. He came in, he talked his way up into the position he was in and then he dipped his head into a knee.”

He also says his two-fight winning streak does not deserve a title shot as he lost two in a row before that. So, in his last four, Edwards points out that he is .500. And, after a win over Askren and Darren Till, he doesn’t know why his name is being brought up in title shot talks.

“It’s madness, really. I don’t know where all of this title talk is coming from. Just two fights ago he was on a two-fight losing streak, he was probably gonna get cut from the UFC. I think the title talk is nonsense. It’s madness, but f*ck it, it is what it is,” he said.