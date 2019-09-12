Leon Edwards Slams ‘BMF’ Title Bout Between Nate Diaz & Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards isn’t enamored with the title of “Baddest Motherf*cker.”

On Nov. 2 at UFC 244, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide in a highly anticipated welterweight bout. Diaz considers himself to be the BMF champion as he claimed when calling out Masvidal. UFC president Dana White confirmed that for one time only, Diaz and Masvidal will legitimately compete for a BMF title.

Edwards Blasts BMF Title Bout Between Diaz & Masvidal

MMAFighting.com recently caught up with Edwards, who insisted that he doesn’t care what Masvidal is doing despite their personal beef stemming from a physical incident back in March.

“I couldn’t give a s—t to be fair,” Edwards said when addressing Masvidal. “I’ve asked for the fight many times. He’s turned down the fight many times. Not much more I can do. I told the UFC I want to fight the man, I told the world, I cannot force him into a fight. He doesn’t want the fight for whatever reason. I think he knows once I beat him, he’s done.

“I think he believes I’ll beat him. I know I’ll beat him and once I beat him, that’s his title shot out the window. He’s trying to do everything possible to milk his little two fight win streak as long as possible. I do not give a s—t. I’m focused on becoming world champion.”

Edwards went on to rip the idea of creating a BMF championship for the Diaz vs. Masvidal bout.

“Two men who can’t get the title,” Edwards said with a laugh. “It’s a journeyman mentality. They can’t get the world title so you create some f—king weird s—t ass title. It’s a journeyman mentality.”