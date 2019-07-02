Leon Edwards Still Wants Jorge Masvidal, Even If It’s On The Streets

In the cage or on the streets, Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal.

There is a beef brewing between Edwards and Masvidal, but this one is a bit different from others. Things actually got physical between the two outside of the Octagon, and it goes beyond a shove. Masvidal punched Edwards a few times backstage at UFC London back in March after the two exchanged words. “Gamebred” explained his actions to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto:

“And as I’m walking up to him I got my hands behind my back to signal ‘I’m not coming here for problems.’ But he puts his hands up like this [puts both fists up] and he walks towards me. Well, where I’m from if you do that you’re gonna punch me in the face and that’s not gonna happen. You’re a f*cking dork, you’re a JV beta. You are what you are bro. You’re just a loser in life man, you’re not gonna get a hit off me. So I had to give him the three-piece with a soda and then just glide out of there.”

Leon Edwards Wants To Fight Jorge Masvidal

Edwards denies Masvidal’s claim of putting both fists up and told MMAJunkie.com that he’s willing to fight “Gamebred” anywhere:

“That fight will 100% happen even in the cage or when I see him at the streets,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “So that fight will 100 percent happen. That needs to happen.”

Masvidal is set to take on Ben Askren at UFC 239 on July 6. Edwards briefly touched on how he believes the bout will go:

“Ben is a weird one, he’s (expletive) but he finds a way to win,” Edwards said. “It’s a weird one but I’ll probably edge Ben for outgrappling him.”

