Leon Edwards: The UFC Forced RDA to Fight Me

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event will feature a high-level welterweight contest between #4 Rafael dos Anjos and #12 Leon Edwards in a fight that will present the biggest opportunity in Edwards’ career thus far. And Edwards believes that if dos Anjos had it his way, the fight would not be happening:

“The UFC came to me and offered the fight for August 3 I think, I can’t remember what card, but they offered me the main event and I said yes,” Edwards recalled to MMA Fighting. “They offered him the fight and he said no, he needs more time. He turned it down first and then they came back to me a couple of weeks later and said what do you think about doing the main event in San Antonio, Tex. and I said yes again. I don’t know how but somehow he accepted the fight so here we are.”

Leon Edwards believes that what changed dos Anjos’s mind was bureaucratic coercion. He believes that dos Anjos will be where he doesn’t want to be when the cage door closes while Edwards showcases to the world where “Rocky’s” future is heading:

“I think they forced him into it and now he’ll pay. Now we’ll see who’s one of the best fighters in the world. This wasn’t his first option. Now he faces a young, hungry up and coming killer.”

“That’s my aim to go out there and put on a show. I think my record speaks for itself, who I’m fighting and who I’m beating. If I’m able to go out there and finish the former world champion, I think that will prove my case. I think I deserve a title shot after this.”

