Leon Edwards Thinks He Has All The Tools To Beat Kamaru Usman In Rematch

Back in Dec. 2015, Edwards and Usman collided. The bout went the distance and Usman was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Fast forward to 2020 and Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion, while Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

Leon Edwards Confident In How Kamaru Usman Rematch Would Go

MMAJunkie spoke to Edwards, who expressed his belief that the outcome of a second bout with Usman wouldn’t yield the same result.

“We’re two different – from back then like five years ago – just two different abilities and what we’ve achieved,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “I truly believe I’ve got everything I need to beat him. If you watch the first fight, it was 1-1 going into the third round, I think, and he did what he did with the wrestling.

“My preparation for that fight was not how I like to prepare. I went away at AKA, and I did my camp at AKA, and now I’m back in the U.K. working with my team, and I have not lost since. So I truly believe that the fight would be different, and I would get the victory.”

Edwards was scheduled to meet former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in March. That didn’t materialize as Edwards encountered travel issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell what the UFC decides to do with Edwards once he’s able to return to action. “Rocky” is a strong candidate for the next shot at the UFC welterweight title. Jorge Masvidal was once thought of as a lock for the next shot at 170-pound gold but that is no longer the case although he may still be next in line.