Leon Edwards Urges Tyron Woodley To ‘Stop Being A B*tch’ & Fight Him

Leon Edwards has had enough of hearing Tyron Woodley wanting to move on from their originally planned bout.

Edwards and Woodley were set to collide this Saturday night (March 21). The welterweight clash would’ve headlined UFC London inside the O2 Arena. Those plans went awry when the coronavirus pandemic got rapidly worse in the United Kingdom. The UFC had plans to move the bout to the United States but new CDC guidelines forced the promotion to postpone the card. Before the event was even postponed, Edwards had to pull out as he simply couldn’t make it out of England.

Edwards Rips Woodley For Wanting To Move On

Woodley has expressed that he’s no longer interested in fighting Edwards and just wants to get his hands on Colby Covington. Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, “Rocky” had a clear message for Woodley.

“Stop being a b*tch and let’s get the fight done,” Edwards said when addressing Woodley directly. “It was already booked. It got postponed because of what was happening in the world. It was out of my control, out of his control and out of the UFC’s control.

“Now let’s give the fans the fight they want to see. The fight’s been booked. Let’s get it done.”

Woodley took issue with fighting Edwards to begin with, especially since he had to travel to London. “The Chosen One” felt that he didn’t need the fight but Edwards did in order to boost his stock. Woodley was adamant about only fighting in the United States but eventually, the UFC got him to agree to the fight.

Time will tell if Woodley will be swayed again to accept a bout with Edwards once some normalcy is restored. Woodley told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he accepted bouts with Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns before the March 21 event was canceled. Woodley made it clear that he only agreed to fight Burns if the bout were to happen this weekend.