Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Set to Headline Dec. 19 Event

Khamzat Chimaev finally has his next opponent in what will be a massive leap in competition for him in Leon “Rocky” Edwards.

There has been no hotter prospect in 2020 than undefeated juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev, who has not broken a sweat in his demolition of three professional UFC fighters within a two-month time span. According to Dana White earlier today on The Jim Rome Show, Chimaev will look to add Leon Edwards’ name to his victims list when the two headline the final UFC event of the year on December 19.

This bout did not materialize easily, as Leon Edwards had his sights set on two fights only after his March fight with Tyron Woodley fell through: a grudge match against Jorge Masvidal or a world title shot. But after not being able to participate in a fight since defeating Rafael dos Anjos in July of 2019, Edwards will now take on the unranked Khamzat Chimaev.

Leon Edwards was adamant on not fighting Khamzat Chimaev, but things swiftly changed when Leon Edwards reportedly was set to join Khamzat Chimaev in the valley of the unranked. Edwards then called out Khamzat Chimaev on social media, Chimaev publicly accepted, and just like that, we have ourselves a fight 24 hours later.

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut only three months ago at the expense of John Phillips. After pummeling Chimaev for over one round, he would go on to put Phillips out of his misery with a D’Arce choke submission. Chimaev would then run through Rhys McKee without issue and knock Gerald Meerschaert out with a single punch. If Chimaev is able to have similar success against a fighter the caliber of Leon Edwards, he could already have a potential world title shot.

There is no word yet on if Leon Edwards’s acceptance of this bout will have him re-enter the rankings.

Who do you predict will win this welterweight blockbuster between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards?