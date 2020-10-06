Leon Edwards Wants Gilbert Burns In December To Determine Number One Contender

With Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns no longer happening in December, Leon Edwards believes he should fight the Brazilian to determine the number one contender.

Edwards and Burns have jawed back and forth at one another so with the fight postponed, the Englishman believes he should be the replacement.

December 12th title fight has been postponed. #UFC256 needs a main event! @GilbertDurinho you little tree stump, you have nowhere to run now!

Let's see who the REAL number one contender is! @ufc @UFCEurope @danawhite — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

“December 12th title fight has been postponed. #UFC256 needs a main event! @GilbertDurinho you little tree stump, you have nowhere to run now! Let’s see who the REAL number one contender is!,” Edwards tweeted.

He then followed that up claiming Burns has never been the number one contender.

I’ll step in vs @GilbertDurinho he was never the real number one contender. see you dec 12 https://t.co/aTI4EcCQoI — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

“I’ll step in vs @GilbertDurinho he was never the real number one contender. see you dec 12,” he added.

Burns, who was scheduled to face Usman at UFC 251 but tested positive for COVID-19, knows he is the number one contender. So, the Brazilian has some simple advice for Edwards and that is to take a fight and make it against Stephen Thompson.

Go fight Wonderboy! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 6, 2020

“Go fight Wonderboy,” he wrote.

It is likely Kamaru Usman-Gilbert Burns will happen early next year. For Edwards, it has been a year and a half since he last fought and no doubt needs to get a fight to cement his case as the next contender.