Leon Edwards Wants Welterweight Clash With Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards wants to get back to the action.

Edwards was last seen inside the Octagon back in June. He defeat Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision. The victory improved Edwards’ streak to six. “Rocky” now finds himself in the 11th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings.

Leon Edwards Wants Bout With Jorge Masvidal

Edwards is eyeing yet another leap in competition. This time, he has his sights set on Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” is the ninth ranked UFC welterweight. Check out Edwards’ challenge below:

Great week in Vegas and LA working at the @UFCPI and enjoying UFC 227. But now its back to business. @GamebredFighter what's good? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 7, 2018

“Great week in Vegas and LA working at the UFC Performance Institute and enjoying UFC 227. But now its back to business. Jorge Masvidal, what’s good?”

Masvidal has fallen short in his last two outings. He dropped a split decision to Demian Maia, who ended up getting a title shot. “Gamebred” then lost to Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision at UFC 217. Prior to the two defeats, Masvidal was riding a three-fight winning streak. He’ll now look to avoid his third straight loss. Time will tell if he shares the Octagon with Edwards. The location of Edwards’ next bout will also be intriguing. He hasn’t competed in the United States in almost three years. He has recently fought in Singapore, England, and the Netherlands.

In Edwards’ six-fight tear, he’s defeated Cerrone, Peter Sobotta, Bryan Barberena, Vicente Luque, Albert Tumenov, and Dominic Waters. His last defeat was to Kamaru Usman back in Dec. 2015. Usman is currently the sixth ranked UFC welterweight.

Do you like the idea of Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal?