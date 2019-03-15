With Possible Win Over Gunnar Nelson, Leon Edwards Wants UFC London Main Event Winner

With a possible win over Gunnar Nelson, Leon Edwards wants to fight the winner of the UFC London main event between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

Leon Edwards will co-main event tomorrow’s (Sat. March 16, 2019) UFC London event. He’ll step into the cage against jiu-jitsu ace Gunnar Nelson. Should he win, however, Edwards tells MMA Junkie he’d like to face the winner of the night’s main event – Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal:

“I think after beating Gunnar Nelson, I deserve the winner of the main event,” Edwards said. “I don’t understand why they’re bringing Ben (Askren) over to talk (expletive) and to try and slide him in there, you know what I mean?

“I think that’s my next step: June, July, get the winner in a main event, then beating them and getting a rematch with Usman. That’s my perfect plan for this year.”

Should Edwards win tomorrow night, it would be difficult to deny him a big fight opportunity. It would mark his seventh-straight victory inside the Octagon. However, Ben Askren might be the front-runner to fight the winner between Till and Masvidal, as he’ll be cageside for the action.

Before he can worry about any of that, however, Edwards has a stiff test in Nelson. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt comes off a second-round submission win over Alex Oliveira at UFC 231. Things could get interesting if the fight finds its way to the mat.

