Leonard Ellerbe Responds To Conor McGregor’s Comments On Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe certainly doesn’t seem opposed to seeing Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor II.

Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather and McGregor did battle inside a boxing ring. The bout was dubbed the “Money Fight.” As expected, Mayweather won the bout and he did so via 10th-round TKO. The bout nabbed 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, the second highest number of all time.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Welcomes McGregor Rematch

During a sitdown with Tony Robbins, McGregor said he knows he’d win a rematch against Mayweather. Ellerbe responded when speaking to TMZ Sports (via MMAFighting.com):

“That’s interesting. I hadn’t heard that but Conor McGregor knows he’s always welcome to that ass-whooping. I have the utmost respect for Conor, Dana, and those guys. If Conor McGregor wants some of that smoke again, he knows what he’s got to do. He knows what he’s got to do. All he’s got to do is call Dana. That’s all he has to do. I can’t speak for Floyd but I’ll tell you what, Conor McGregor, if he wants that ass-whooping again, I’m sure Floyd would oblige to that.”

Mayweather’s last professional boxing match was against McGregor. “Money” took on kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match back in Dec. 2018. Mayweather won the bout via first-round TKO.