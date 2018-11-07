Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Deal Puts Cormier Fight In Jeopardy

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar’s UFC heavyweight title fight is far from a guarantee. Not only does Lesnar need to successfully fulfill his United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) obligations, but now his WWE responsibilities come into play. Due to Lesnar’s previous suspension, he must deliver six months worth of clean USADA testing before being eligible to fight again.

Should all go well, that makes Lesnar eligible to fight in early 2019. The UFC has already teased a heavyweight title fight between Cormier and Lesnar. “The Beast” confronted “DC” inside the Octagon after his title win at UFC 226 this past summer. Should the UFC want to make the fight happen, all the chips are in place.

Lesnar is doing well with USADA for the time being, and Cormier retained his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis this past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018). However, Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting reports Lesnar recently signed a new contract with WWE. Due to top WWE star Roman Reigns’ recent leukemia diagnosis, the company is down a top star. Lesnar will now be in demand for WWE through April for WrestleMania:

“Lesnar agreed secretly to the new deal, and won the pro wrestling championship again. The new deal is for multiple shows. But its length of time has been kept secretive. But it is known that Lesnar is scheduled as late as April of next year for WrestleMania.”

That may complicate things, as Cormier plans on retiring no later than his 40th birthday in March. However, Lesnar’s deal with WWE isn’t exclusive. He’s still able to fight in the UFC should he choose to do so. It should also be noted that Lesnar has not signed a contract with the UFC as of this writing.

The coming months will be extremely telling in regards to Lesnar’s future with both WWE and the UFC.

Do you think that Lesnar vs. Cormier will happen in early 2019?