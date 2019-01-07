Derrick Lewis vs. JDS Reportedly Targeted For UFC on ESPN+ 4

The UFC is planning a massive heavyweight match-up between two experienced heavyweight title contenders. According to a report from MMA Junkie, the UFC is targeting a bout between Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. The fight is being discussed to headline UFC on ESPN+ 4 on March 9th from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

This will be the UFC’s first-ever trip to Kansas, and fans are certainly in for a treat should this fight become official. Dos Santos is coming off a big second-round TKO victory over Tai Tuivasa. With the win, dos Santos earned his second-straight victory since being defeated by Stipe Miocic in May of 2017. Now, “Cigano” has the opportunity to get back into the title picture with a win over “The Black Beast.”

Lewis comes off an unsuccessful title bid inside Madison Square Garden. He headlined UFC 230 opposite Daniel Cormier in New York. Unfortunately, Lewis came up short as he was submitted in the second round via rear-naked choke. The defeat marked the end of the Houstonian’s three-fight win streak.

A win over dos Santos would certainly be a big stepping stone back into the heavyweight title conversation.

What do you think of the match-up between Lewis and “JDS”?