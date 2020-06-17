Lewis vs. Oleinik, Weidman vs. Akhmedov Set For UFC Event On Aug. 8

A UFC event set for Aug. 8 has its main event and a middleweight scrap.

ESPN reports that Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik have agreed to a heavyweight tilt on Aug. 8. The bout is expected to serve as the headliner for a UFC card on Aug. 8. While plans can change, the event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. With the uncertainty going forward due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC APEX will likely be the venue.

Lewis last competed back in February on the UFC 247 card. He took a controversial unanimous decision victory over Ilir Latifi. As for Oleinik, he earned a split decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum back in May. He’s hoping to extend his winning streak to three when he meets “The Black Beast.”

That’s not all that has been set for this event. Russian media outlet TASS reports that former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to action. Weidman will collide with Omari Akhmedov. The bout will be contested at 185 pounds.

In his last outing, Weidman competed as a light heavyweight. He shared the Octagon with Dominick Reyes. Weidman was starched in the first round. As for Akhmedov, he has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. He scored a unanimous decision win over Ian Heinisch back in Dec. 2019.

Other details regarding the UFC’s Aug. 8 event are sparse. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on this planned event as the card continues to take shape.