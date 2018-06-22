LFA 43 Live Results: Brendan Allen vs. Larry Crowe

The time has arrived for LFA 43.

Tonight (June 22), LFA 43 takes place inside the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas. In the main event, middleweights Brendan Allen and Larry Crowe will do battle. The co-headliner features undefeated featherweight Jake Heffernan taking on Peter Stanonik.

Lightweights Kolton Englund and Juan Gonzalez are also scheduled to compete on the main card. Before that bout takes place, Cameron Graves and Jordan Titoni will share the cage. Itzel Esquivel and Desiree Yanez will go toe-to-toe and Jeremy Hardy vs. Joel Moore will get the main card started.

In total, the televised portion of the card will showcase seven fights. The event is set to be aired live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the action, peep the live results below. You can keep refreshing this page for updates:

LFA 43 Main Card

Brendan Allen vs. Larry Crowe

Jake Heffernan vs. Peter Stanonik

Cameron Graves def. Jordan Titoni via TKO (head kick) – R3, 3:38

Gleidson Cutis def. Nico Escheverry via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kolton Englund def. Juan Gonzalez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Itzel Esquivel def. Desiree Yanez via submission (armbar) – R1. 3:34

Jeremy Hardy def. Joel Moore via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:54