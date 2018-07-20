LFA 45 Live Results: Erick Silva vs. Nick Barnes

The time has arrived for LFA 45.

Tonight (July 20), LFA 45 takes place inside the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion in Cabazon, California. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Erick Silva meets Nick Barnes. The co-headliner features “The Lion” Ryan Lilley taking on Jordan Winski.

Middleweights Moses Murrietta and Casey Ryan are also scheduled to compete on the main card. Before that bout takes place, James Cannon and Blake Troop will share the cage. Vince Cachero and Carlos Puente Jr. will go toe-to-toe as will Luc Bondole and Taylor Johnson. Kailan Hill vs. Alex Thompson will get the main card started.

In total, the televised portion of the card will showcase seven fights. The event is set to be aired live on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the action, peep the live results below. You can keep refreshing this page for updates:

LFA 45 Results

Erick Silva vs. Nick Barnes

Ryan Lilley vs. Jordan Winski

Moses Murrietta vs. Casey Ryan

James Cannon vs. Blake Troop

Vince Cachero vs. Carlos Puente Jr.

Luc Bondole vs. Taylor Johnson

Kailan Hill vs. Alex Thompson