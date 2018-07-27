Be sure not to miss the LFA 46 results right here.

Tonight (July 27), LFA 46 (see LFA 45 results here) takes place inside the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News, Virginia. In the main event, LFA welterweight champion James Nakashima will defend his gold against Kyle Stewart. The co-headliner features a bout between Alexandre Bezerra and Sam Toomer.

Light heavyweights Dashawn Boatwright and Cristhian Torres are also scheduled to compete on the main card. Before that bout takes place, Ahmet Kayretli and Shaun Spath will share the cage. Mitch Aguiar and Mumia Abu Dey Ali will go toe-to-toe as will Salina Rowland and Victoria Leonardo.

In total, the televised portion of the card will showcase six fights. The event is set to be aired live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the action, peep the live results below. You can keep refreshing this page for updates:

LFA 46 Results

James Nakashima vs. Kyle Stewart

Alexandre Bezerra vs. Sam Toomer

Dashawn Boatwright vs. Cristhian Torres

Ahmet Kayretli vs. Shaun Spath

Mitch Aguiar vs. Mumia Abu Dey Ali

Victoria Leonardo vs. Salina Rowland