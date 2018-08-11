LFA 47 Results: Damon Jackson Captures Interim Featherweight Gold

The LFA 47 results are in. Damon Jackson is now the interim LFA featherweight champion.

Last night (Aug. 10), LFA 47 (see LFA 46 results here) took place inside The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. In the main event, Jackson took on Nate Jennerman for the interim LFA featherweight gold. The co-headliner featured a bout between Levi Mowles and Charles Cheeks III.

Welterweights Ramiz Brahimaj and William Macario also competed on the main card. Before that bout took place, Bilal Williams and Sean Spencer shared the cage. Valerie Soto and Cristina Crist went go toe-to-toe as did Eddie Brown and Elijah Johns.

In total, the televised portion of the card showcased seven fights. The event aired live on AXS TV. If you couldn’t watch the action, peep the results below:

LFA 47 Results

Damon Jackson def. Nate Jennerman via KO (punches) – R2, 0:33

Levi Mowles def. Charles Cheeks III via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 0:17

Ramiz Brahimaj def. William Macario via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 2:34

Bilal Williams def. Sean Spencer via TKO (punches) – R2, 0:58

Valerie Soto def. Cristina Crist via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eddie Brown def. Elijah Johns via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Evers Anderson def. Devin Miller via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)