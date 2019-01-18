LFA 57: Calen Born ready to play spoiler to hometown crowd

Calen Born looks to put an end to Austin Jones three fight winning streak at LFA 57. The fight takes place Friday night in Jones home state of Colorado.

Calen Born has become accustomed to playing the role of villain since turning Pro in March of 2017. While some may be bothered by the boo’s, Born has embraced it. “…My track record, if you’ve looked, has always been fighting the hometown guy in his house. Whether it’s in Oklahoma. Whether it’s in Nebraska. Now it’s in Colorado. That’s kind of my bag. Going into people’s houses and having them have a bunch of fans and it being this super quiet embarrassing thing for everyone to go home to. It doesn’t really matter how many people are there or where were at. I’m always going to be the same person.”

Born made his LFA debut with a Unanimous Decision victory over knockout artist Kassius Kayne at LFA 48 last September. His performance on that stage was confirmation that he deserved to be at that level.

“…can I take a punch or if he throws that head kick am I going to survive? Am I going to have the reaction to block it? You know what, all that stuff came true. I proved to myself that obviously I can take a punch. That’s not something you wanna be able to do, but it’s not the end of the show. I’m still going to be there. In terms of cardio and building on things it was a good learning point for a lot of things…”

Born’s confidence is at an all time high. He is certain he is going to win, but as for a prediction, he won’t make one. That’s not his style. He wants to let his fighting do the talking.

Make sure to catch the entire interview below as he talks more about the fight, his experience with LFA, and his plans for 2019.

Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on Calen Born, LFA 57, and everything MMA