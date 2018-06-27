LFA Champ Kevin Aguilar Headlines July 10 Contender Series

Current LFA featherweight champion Kevin Aguilar will move to lightweight to face Joey Gomez in the next edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Aguilar stepped in as a short notice replacement for Rafael Fiziev.

In the recently concluded DWTNCS 11 Valentina Shevchenko’s sister Antonina Shevchenko defeated Jaimee Nievera by TKO and was awarded a UFC contract. In the men’s lightweight bout Te Edwards knocked out Austin Tweedy in the first round to earn himself a ticket to the UFC. In the heavyweight division Josh Parisian defeated Greg Rebello by KO in the opening round, but failed to get a contract. Dana White later said that he’ll be brought in to “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Looks like I can put out the word, next fight is July 10th in Vegas @danawhite contender series, it’s time @ufc @WarTribeGear @ pic.twitter.com/Dfo4KEHutP — Kevin Aguilar (@kevinAguilarAOD) June 27, 2018

Aguilar has been fighting in LFA since 2013 and has defended his featherweight title three times. Aguilar has 14 wins and one loss in his professional career and is currently on a six-fight win streak. In his recent fight, he unified the featherweight belt by defeating Thanh Le with a first round KO.

His opponent Joey Gomez trains out of Boss MMA and is undefeated in his professional career. He has a total of seven wins on his record. He is the current Prime Fighting lightweight champion.

The other bouts announced are as follows:

Kevin Aguilar vs. Joey Gomez

Bevon Lewis vs. Alton Cunningham

Toby Misech vs. Ricardo Palacios

Jordan Espinosa vs. Riley Dutro

Jalin Turner vs. John Mustaki

