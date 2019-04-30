Liam McGeary Issues Statement After Suffering Broken Jaw At Bellator 220

Liam McGeary appears to be in good spirits after suffering a broken jaw in his last outing.

This past Saturday night (April 27), McGeary shared the cage with Phil Davis in a rematch. The light heavyweight tilt was on the main card of Bellator 220 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Davis scored the TKO victory due to an injury. McGeary ended up suffering a fractured jaw.

Liam McGeary Opens Up On Bellator 220 Loss

It didn’t take long for McGeary to issue a statement. He took to Instagram to say the following:

“Ugh… the jaw cracked in the second round and the tooth went in the 3rd. Soon as that arm came round and touched my jaw that was enough for me guys!! That hurt like a [expletive] and you know I can take some sh*t too!!! F*ck it man, I was too worried about the takedowns in the first i was hesitant. Sh*t you took me down in the 3rd and I got right back the f*ck up! I’ve stepped my game up man, wrestlers don’t bother me anymore…. just the bloody dentist haha. Congrats [Phil Davis] good sh*t mate, enjoyed throwing down with you man. I’ll see you in the bar for a beer when I get done here.”

McGeary has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. It’s a far cry from the days when he was an undefeated Bellator light heavyweight champion. Time will tell if the former 205-pound title holder can turn things around.