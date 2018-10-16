Price For Lidell vs. Ortiz III PPV Revealed

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions are breaking into the mixed martial arts (MMA) game this year. Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will headline the card for a trilogy bout that has been years in the making. Liddell and Ortiz previously met under the UFC’s banner twice before. Both times, Liddell emerged victorious with a knockout win.

Now, Ortiz, who has been much more active than Liddell lately, will attempt to beat “The Iceman” for the first time in his career on November 24th. The show goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) and will cost fight fans $49.99 to purchase. The fight card for Golden Boy’s first MMA event has been revealed as well.

Check out the card here:

PPV Main Card

Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota

Swing Bouts

Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano

Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia

Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker

Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros

Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones

Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura

Amateur MMA Bouts

Isaiah Culpepper vs. Djavan Coleman

Joshua Kim vs. Geoffrey Thomas

Jonathan Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez

Tyler Schafer vs. Maria Favela

Julianna Miller vs. Diana Mendoza

What do you think about the price for Liddell vs. Ortiz III?