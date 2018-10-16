Price For Lidell vs. Ortiz III PPV Revealed

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions are breaking into the mixed martial arts (MMA) game this year. Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will headline the card for a trilogy bout that has been years in the making. Liddell and Ortiz previously met under the UFC’s banner twice before. Both times, Liddell emerged victorious with a knockout win.
Now, Ortiz, who has been much more active than Liddell lately, will attempt to beat “The Iceman” for the first time in his career on November 24th. The show goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) and will cost fight fans $49.99 to purchase. The fight card for Golden Boy’s first MMA event has been revealed as well.
Check out the card here:
PPV Main Card
- Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez
- Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
- Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios
- Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
- Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota
Swing Bouts
- Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano
- Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia
- Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker
- Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros
- Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
- Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura
Amateur MMA Bouts
- Isaiah Culpepper vs. Djavan Coleman
- Joshua Kim vs. Geoffrey Thomas
- Jonathan Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez
- Tyler Schafer vs. Maria Favela
- Julianna Miller vs. Diana Mendoza
