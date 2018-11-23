Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Nov. 23)

The Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down today.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Nov. 24), Liddell vs. Ortiz III takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Ortiz will look to avenge his two losses against “The Iceman.” Meanwhile, Liddell hopes to emerge victorious for the first time since Dec. 2007. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Light heavyweight co-headliners Tom Lawlor and Deron Winn will also be in attendance. Winn has gone 4-0 to start his professional mixed martial arts career. His wrestling background has helped him garner extra attention and expectations are high, but Lawlor is his toughest test to date. With experience on his side, Lawlor plans to be one step ahead of Winn. The question is, will Winn’s talent be too much for “Filthy?”

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of Liddell vs. Ortiz III is the 160-pound catchweight scrap between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Gleison Tibau and Efrain Escudero. We’ve also got staredowns between Walel Watson and Ricardo Palacios, Jay Silva and Oscar Cota, as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the Liddell vs. Ortiz III ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET. MMA News will post the live stream (via MMA Fighting) before it airs on this page.

When the Liddell vs. Ortiz III ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.