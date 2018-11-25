Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: Ricardo Palacios Head Kick KOs Walel Watson (Video)

Ricardo Palacios made quite the statement on the main card of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III.

Tonight (Nov. 24), Liddell vs. Ortiz III has been taking place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. On the main card, Palacios did battle with Walel Watson. It didn’t take Palacios long to find the chin of his opponent. Palacios rocked Watson with punches before landing a thunderous head kick. Some followup punches were just the icing on the cake.

The official Twitter account of Golden Boy Boxing posted a ref cam look at the knockout. Check it out below:

Referee Body Cam Footage of Palacious knockout!#LiddellOrtiz3 LIVE on #PPV. pic.twitter.com/dCtaOyHCGz — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 25, 2018

MMA News has been covering Liddell vs. Ortiz III from the prelims to the main card. Check out live results here.