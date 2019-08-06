Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Takes Issue With UFC Rankings

Jon Jones isn’t a fan of the UFC rankings.

Jones is considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best mixed martial arts fighter, but of course not everyone will agree. A video clip reveals that Daniel Cormier remains at the top of the pound-for-pound list on the official UFC rankings. To make matters worse for Jones, he’s actually in the third spot below Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the video saying otherwise.

Jon Jones Takes Aim At UFC Rankings Panelists

Jones took to his Instagram account to criticize those in charge of rankings placements.

“Double tap if the ending of this video confused the hell out of you. I mean the first time I fought DC I beat him unanimously. This ranking system can’t be based off straight up skills, wins and resume. Politics I guess. Whoever is ahead of the UFC rating system needs to slap themselves for this lol.”

Jones does indeed hold a victory over Daniel Cormier officially. He earned a unanimous decision win over “DC” in a bout that took place back in Jan. 2015. Jones initially knocked out Cormier in their rematch, but the result was changed to a No Contest when Jones popped for turinabol.

Do you think the panelists for the UFC rankings goofed or do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s number one pound-for-pound placement?