Lina Lansberg vs Yuna Kunitskaya Reported for UFC 229

Two former opponents of Cris Cyborg have been reported by Kimura.se to be facing off at UFC 229 when Lina Lansberg squares off against Yuna Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya confirmed the news via her Instagram page.

Lina Lansberg will be entering the fight with an 8-3 record, most recently rebounding from her loss against Cyborg by defeating Gina Mazany by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till in May. A professional fighter since 2012, Lansberg has four KO victories to her name, two of which coming in the very first round. Lina Lansberg is the winner of international Muay Thai championships in different weight classes and will hope to put those striking skills to good use against Kunitskaya.

Standing across from Lansberg will be Russia native Yuna Kunitskaya. A professional since 2009, Kunitskaya made her UFC with a trial by scorching blaze when she was pitted against the dominant Cyborg, where Kunitskaya was unable to make it halfway through the first round before succumbing to the barrage of punches the reigning featherweight champion introduced her to. Kunitskaya will look to make a better account for herself against fellow Cybog victim Lina Lansberg. Although she came on the wrong side of one against Cyborg, Kunitskaya has seven first-round finishes of her own. Two notable TKOs came at the expense of Wu Yanan and Cindy Dandois. Kunitskaya is a Russian boxing champion, a Russian taekwondo champion, and a former Invicta bantamweight champion. A proud mother, Kunitskaya will now look to make her three-year old son proud by scoring her first UFC victory in front of the potentially historic viewing audience of UFC 229.

What is your prediction for this UFC 229 scrap?