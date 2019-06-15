Watch: Lindsey VanZandt Chokes Out Rena Kubota At Bellator 222

Rena Kubota’s Bellator 222 didn’t end well.

Earlier tonight (June 14), Rizin’s Kubota went one-on-one with Lindsey VanZandt on the preliminary portion of Bellator 222. The bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. VanZandt’s slick grappling was the difference maker.

Rena Kubota Goes To Sleep

The official Twitter account of DAZN USA has posted VanZandt’s finish over Kubota. See the rear-naked choke below:

Van Zandt put her to sleep 😴#Bellator222 pic.twitter.com/xYBaxBgF59 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 15, 2019

MMA News is on the scene in New York City for Bellator 222 coverage. Stick with us for live coverage, highlights, scrums, and more.