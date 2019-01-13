John Lineker Apologizes For UFC on ESPN+ 1 Removal

The UFC will be kicking off their broadcast deal with ESPN next week (Sat. January 19, 2019). UFC on ESPN+ 1 will go down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will be challenging Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title. However, in the past few weeks, the Brooklyn card has been hit hard by injury woes.

Glover Teixeira will now be facing Karl Roberson after an injury to Ion Cutelaba. Randy Brown is now out of his fight against Chance Rencountre. And a fight that was initially set to be former 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz vs. John Lineker has now turned into Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista. Cruz initially pulled out citing an injury that will likely keep him sidelined for a year.

Now, Lineker has been pulled from the card due to an unknown injury. “Hands Of Stone” took to Twitter and issued out an apology to fans for missing the card. Here’s what the Brazilian had to say:

“I thank ATT, family, friends and fans of “ Hands of Stone” s work. I hope to be rescheduled soon so that I can put on another show for the all my fans.”

I thank ATT, family, friends and fans of “ Hands of Stone” s work. I hope to be rescheduled soon so that I can put on another show for the all my fans. pic.twitter.com/KA8BsXykz7 — John Lineker (@johnlineker) January 12, 2019

Check out the updated card for UFC on ESPN+ 1 here:

(C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Chance Rencountre vs. TBD

What do you think of all the injury woes UFC on ESPN+ 1 has seen?