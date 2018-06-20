Bellator’s Linton Vassell Announces Move to Heavyweight

Linton Vassell is moving on up. For years, Vassell has climbed the ranks of Bellator’s light heavyweight division. He’s earned two title opportunities along the way. Now, “The Swarm” will be looking to tackle a new challenge.

On Wednesday, Vassell announced (below) that he will be moving up to the heavyweight division. Bellator is currently in the midst of their Heavyweight Grand Prix.

At the age of 35, Vassell can enjoy not having to put his body through the stress of weight cutting. At 6’4 and with an 82-inch reach, Vassell’s frame seems fit for the heavyweight division. If the image Vassell posted hasn’t been touched up, then it’s a clear sign that he’s packing on the muscle to compete with the big boys.

Vassell last competed at Bellator 200 back in May. He suffered a knockout lost via head kick courtesy of Phil Davis. In the bout prior, Vassell was stopped by Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader via TKO.

With two failed title shots and back-to-back losses, perhaps a change in weight class is what “The Swarm” needed. Time will tell if Vassell can make some noise in the heavyweight division.

Do you think Linton Vassell can find success as a heavyweight?