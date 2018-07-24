Linton Vassell Talks Move to Heavyweight & Time Frame For Return (Exclusive)

Linton Vassell recently sat down with us to discuss Bellator 200 and his future plans

We recently spoke with Bellator fighter, Linton Vassell. Linton, who is coming off a bout with Phil Davis at Bellator 200, discussed the bout with Davis as well as his future plans.

MMA News: Bellator 200 was little under a month ago now. How are you feeling after the event? There was fear that had injured your ankle at the end of the bout, are you healthy now?

Linton Vassell: I am ready to get back in there as soon as possible, but I still have a while to go before my ankle is fully healed, I’m about a month away from being fully healed.

MMA News: You came up short against a tough and experienced opponent in Phil Davis. How did you feel during the fight? Did he do anything that took you by surprise?

Linton Vassell: I felt at my best, and I was confident and pleased with my performance, the only thing that caught me by surprise was the kick that ended the fight, hats off to Davis, he is one hell of a fighter.

MMA News: Many people were surprised with the manner of the result. Where do you feel the fight went wrong?

Linton Vassell: I kept throwing a lazy jab in the third round, I was trying to get my range and he timed the kick perfectly.

MMA News: You recently confirmed that you will be moving up to heavyweight. What influenced that decision?

Linton Vassell: It’s been a long time coming, but Bellator never gave me a matchup at heavyweight, but I feel like it’s come at the right time in my career.

MMA News: There are currently a lot of stars in the heavyweight division, is there anyone who really catches your eye?

Linton Vassell: It has to be Fedor.

MMA News: An old foe in the way of “King Mo” Lawal recently competed in the heavyweight Grand Prix and came up short. You guys, of course, have a history, would you consider running that bout back? What are your thoughts on him?

Linton Vassell: We still have unfinished business to attend to.

MMA News: The Bellator 200 card took place in London. The card was largely successful, what were your thoughts on the night?

Linton Vassell: That night was a great turnout, win, lose or draw, it was a great night to be fighting back home in front of my countrymen.

MMA News: Bellator is growing considerably as a promotion, what are your thoughts on the company and president, Scott Coker?

Linton Vassell: Scott is a great man to work for, puts on great events and I’m lucky enough to be apart of some of them. I’m glad and happy to be apart of Bellator.

MMA News: There is a lot of talk surrounding reality TV star turned MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers, have you encountered him and what are your thoughts on him?

Linton Vassell: I spoke to him, and he is a cool guy, he is living the dream, just like us all, and I wish him all the best in his career.

MMA News: With the move to heavyweight announced, when can we expect you back in the cage and if so who could it be against?

Linton Vassell: I’m hoping I will be back in Sept/Oct. Against whoever, I will have to fight them all so I’m easy.