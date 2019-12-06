Liz Carmouche Reacts To UFC Release: ‘I’m A Little Bit Pained’

Liz Carmouche admits the way she was released by the UFC caught her off guard.

Carmouche was brought out to UFC Washington for fight week. Little did she know, the promotion had already decided to release her. A UFC official told MMAJunkie that matchmakers were unaware that Carmouche was serving as a guest fighter.

Liz Carmouche Speaks On UFC Release

Carmouche spoke to Mike Bohn and said the release is finally setting in.

“I’m a little bit pained,” Carmouche told MMA Junkie. “They brought me out here and had me doing a lot of media obligations. I went to Arlington Cemetery and was part of the wreath ceremony. They brought me out as a veteran and as a fighter. Then today they had me going to the hospital and talking to different people and different wards – only to find out that I’d been released earlier. The news just finally trickled down to me.”

Carmouche went on to say that she doesn’t know why the UFC didn’t communicate better to avoid sending her to D.C.

“It’s a little bit insane that you would (do that),” Carmouche said. “I took time off from work to be here at my own pocket expense. It’s a little bit sad. Then, two, that it would be done that way… I’m here with the UFC and you could have actually spoken to me firsthand then hear it from my management team.

“Especially during the holiday season. I have a four-year-old at home. My wife is at home and I’d love to be spending it with them. Especially saving up as much money to spoil them for Christmas. To take a week off from that definitely sucks and is kind of a setback. And to be done this way is definitely not a great taste.”

Carmouche competed for the UFC women’s flyweight title back in August. She dropped a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko. The bout was panned for its lack of action and in the UFC’s “entertainment era,” it could explain “Girl-Rilla’s” pink slip.