Liz Carmouche Released By UFC

Liz Carmouche is no longer under contract with the UFC.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has reported that Carmouche has been released from the promotion. She found out she was cut while doing promotional work for the company in Washington D.C ahead of the upcoming UFC on ESPN 7 card.

Carmouche is coming off of a title fight loss to Valentina Shevchenko back in August. There, she lost by unanimous decision in a fight she only landed 18 significant strikes in five rounds. She was also 0/4 on takedowns.

Before the loss to Shevchenko, the 35-year-old was on a two-fight winning streak after beating Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudilova. Liz Carmouche went 5-5 inside the Octagon including being apart of the first female fight in UFC history where she lost by submission to Ronda Rousey.

Carmouche has notable wins over Jessica Andrade, Katlyn Chookagian, and Valentina Shevchenko in her career.

She was ranked fourth at flyweight before her release.

It will also be interesting to see where she lands as she is friends and training partners with Ilima Lei-MacFarlane. So, it is unlikely they would ever fight each other for the flyweight title in Bellator.