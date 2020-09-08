Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Liz Carmouche: UFC Wanted Me Fighting At 145-pounds Before Release

By James Lynch

Liz Carmouche is set to make her Bellator debut on Saturday against DeAnna Bennett and mentioned prior to parting ways with the UFC, the Las Vegas-based promotion wanted her to fight at featherweight.

“(Signing with Bellator) was actually something that I was trying to work out even before I got cut from the UFC,” Carmouche told MMANews. “I just felt like I wasn’t getting booked for fights. Like it was really difficult. So I discussed the possibility of moving to Bellator and at the time (the UFC) was like, ‘Well, you know, like 145-pounds makes sense’. I’m like ‘I walk around under 145, that couldn’t possibly do 145. They were like we can book you for a fight right away. So it wasn’t lining up. And it just happened chance that we were talking to few different organizations when I got cut and Bellator was like ‘Yeah actually 125 makes perfect sense. We can definitely fit you in there and we’d love to have you.'”

Carmouche (13-7) hasn’t competed since an August 2019 unanimous decision loss to UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Prior to that setback, the 36-year-old boasted wins over flyweight contenders Lauren Murphy, Katlyn Chookagian, and Jennifer Maia. Initially slated to fight Mandy Bohn at Bellator 243 in May, Carmouche will now fight fellow newcomer Bennett.

“I’m really looking forward this, we both have almost equal amount of experience when it comes in terms of fighting.” Carmouche said. “If anything, she has a little bit more on me just because she does have that wrestling background from her whole life. So I think that’s going to be really good because I love having an opportunity to go against a good wrestler. I always test myself there. And then her striking isn’t orthodox, she switches stances. So that’s a lot of fun for me to, to challenge myself in a new way and to see everything that I have to offer and show off new things I’ve learned.”

Bennett (10-6-1) is coming off a submission loss to Miranda Maverick at Invicta FC: Phoenix Series 2 back in September 2019. The 35-year-old will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since March 2017.

The San Diego Combat Academy product Carmouche is expecting a competitive matchup when the pair of flyweights clash on Saturday night.

“Watching all the tape she adapts and she grows every single fight more and more,” Carmouche said. “So something I’m looking forward to, especially as a veteran with equal amount of fights. This is a good fight and a good opportunity for us to both showcase why we’re veterans why we do what we do.”

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Undefeated Patchy Mix battles Juan Archuleta in the main event for the vacant bantamweight title.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant Says Husband Gave Her COVID, Asks Fans For Help

Paige VanZant announced on her Instagram and YouTube that she is suffering from severe symptoms despite testing negative for COVID-19. PVZ's husband,...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Responds To Derrick Lewis Trash Talk After UFC Vegas 9 Win

Derrick Lewis wasn't happy with Alistair Overeem's win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9. Lewis took to Twitter...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman Praises Michel Pereira: ‘It Was A Spectacular Performance From Him’

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman was very impressed with Michel Pereira's UFC Vegas 9 win over Zelim Imadaev. Pereira...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 8), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 32nd edition of Dana White's Contender Series....
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Criticism

Leon Edwards doesn't agree with Chael Sonnnen's criticism. Sonnen recently came out and said Edwards does everything right...
Read more
Interviews

Randa Markos: COVID-19 Restrictions “Affected My Training A lot”

Randa Markos is set to battle Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19 however the Canadian didn't have a typical...
Read more
UFC

Dan Hardy Believes Georges St-Perre Is The MMA GOAT

Dan Hardy think Georges St-Pierre is the MMA GOAT for a couple of reasons. St-Pierre is considered a top-three...
Read more
Boxing

Rafael Cordeiro Learned More Than He Taught Training With Mike Tyson

Rafael Cordeiro, one of the most legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) coaches of all time, has the opportunity to train Mike Tyson...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week. The two heated rivals will finally get...
Read more
Bellator

Liz Carmouche: UFC Wanted Me Fighting At 145-pounds Before Release

Liz Carmouche is set to make her Bellator debut on Saturday against DeAnna Bennett and mentioned prior to parting ways with the...
Read more
UFC

Bethe Correia Announces Retirement Fight For December

It appears Bethe Correia isn't done with the UFC after all - for now. Following her July loss to...
Read more
Bellator

Keith Lee Motivated By Fatherhood Ahead Of Bellator 245

Bantamweight prospect Keith Lee believes the timing of his Bellator 245 matchup against Vinicius Zani couldn't have been better, as the 23-year-old...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes Is Putting Jon Jones Behind Him

Dominick Reyes is putting his entire situation with Jon Jones behind him. Reyes and Jones fought to a unanimous...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Intrigued By Potential Nick Diaz Matchup

Daniel Cormier put it out there that he'd be interested in seeing Leon Edwards welcome back Nick Diaz to the UFC. Now,...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube