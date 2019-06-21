Artem Lobov believes Conor McGregor has proven he can recover when the chips are down.

McGregor hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon since Oct. 2018. He last competed against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to become a two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. It didn’t work out on that night as the “Notorious” one was submitted in the fourth round.

Lobov Sees McGregor Besting Khabib In Rematch

Speaking to Business Insider, Lobov explained why he feels McGregor will be able to turn things around in a rematch against Nurmagomedov:

“If you look at the past … look at what happened with Diaz. When he realized a mistake, he said, ‘Okay, no problem,’ took it on the chin, went back to the drawing board, completely took new approach toward the fight camp and got the win. I think it would be no different this time.”

“The Eagle” is scheduled to take on interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout. The title clash will take place on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier will headline UFC 242.

McGregor is currently dealing with a hand injury. SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the “Notorious” one injured his hand during a sparring session. Kavanagh also said McGregor had to undergo surgery as a result.