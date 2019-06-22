Lobov: “I Actually Want to Kill” Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov will have an opportunity to finally settle the score tonight in the BKFC 6 main event when the two finally engage in a bare knuckle boxing match. But make no mistake about it, Artem Lobov is approaching tonight’s fight from much more than a competitive standpoint. The bout against Malignaggi is more than a fight for Artem Lobov, it is as personal as it gets, and Lobov plans to act accordingly when placed in the same enclosed space as Malignaggi tonight:

“Every time you have a fight, it’s like whatever. A fight is a fight, we’re both making money here, it’s all good but not this time,” Lobov said to MMAFighting. “This time I actually want to kill this guy. I swear to God. I’m a professional athlete and I want to get paid for my work so I’ll wait until June 22 and then I can finally let my hands go. I’m going to let justice be served.”

At the conclusion of this justice being administered, though great satisfaction will have been derived for Lobov, he does not expect any rehabilitation for Malignaggi. That, Lobov believes, is impossible:

“This guy is just a scumbag. He’s an actual lowlife,” Lobov said. “I don’t expect him to ever shut up even after I put him away because if you look in the past when Adrien Broner sparked him and f—ked his wife and all that he still doesn’t shut up. Nothing you do to this guy will ever make him realize what an ass—le he is.”

Artem Lobov’s low expectations for Paulie Malignaggi’s ability to see the errors of his ways will not prevent him from applying aversive therapy anyway. And even if he fails in bringing about change to Malignaggi, Lobov will sure enjoy trying:

“I really hope he can last,” Lobov said. “He said he was known as a durable guy in boxing so let’s see how long he can last in here,” Lobov said. “For me, the longer it lasts, the better. I can take time out of my day any time and slap him around the place. I hope he lasts long but I’m not sure.”

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 takes place tonight from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa Florida, with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET, available only on pay per view.

