Lobov Throws Kick At Malignaggi’s Teammate At BKFC 6 Weigh-Ins (Video)

The official weigh-ins for the Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi main event at tomorrow’s (Sat., June 22, 2019) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, just went down.

The final faceoff for the heated fight predictably resulted in an intense staredown. But it’s the extracurricular activities that occurred right after the faceoff that may get more headlines. As he was preparing to leave the stage, Lobov got into an altercation with a member of Malignaggi’s team.

‘The Russian Hammer’ threw a kick at the man that appeared to graze its target. Check out the wild happenings via The MacLife here: